Next Article
News: ChatGPT can now search your company's internal data
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a "company knowledge" feature for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education users in 2025.
Powered by a GPT-5 variant, it lets ChatGPT tap into tools like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, and GitHub—so you can ask questions and get accurate answers pulled from all your company's data at once.
How it works
This feature pulls info from emails, docs, chat logs, and support tickets—then gives you clear answers with direct source links so you know where everything came from.
It can even sort out conflicting info or filter results by date.
Heads up: you'll need to turn it on for each chat session, and while it's running, ChatGPT won't browse the web or make images.