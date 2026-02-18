NewsBytes Explainer: Moon's tectonic activity and its importance
Scientists just found that small ridges on the Moon (called SMRs) are much younger than expected—on average about 124 million years old.
This fresh discovery, reported in February 2026, hints that the Moon is still a bit tectonically active, which could matter for upcoming missions.
How did scientists determine the age of ridges?
Using detailed mapping, researchers spotted more than 1,100 new ridges on the side of the Moon we see from Earth and another 266 on the far side.
These features formed as the Moon's interior slowly cooled and shrank—kind of like a raisin—and from Earth's tidal pull.
Why does this matter for Artemis missions?
These young ridges might trigger shallow "moonquakes," similar to what Apollo astronauts picked up decades ago.
With NASA's Artemis program aiming to set up shop on the Moon soon, knowing where these shaky spots are is key for picking safe landing zones and building sturdy bases.