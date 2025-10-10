NewsBytes Explainer: NASA's high-flying balloon lands in Texas

NASA confirmed the balloon carried a scientific instrument designed to study stars, galaxies, and black holes from nearly 37km above Earth. These high-flying, unmanned balloons are launched regularly, letting scientists collect data above most of our atmosphere—kind of like space science without leaving the planet.

Mark your calendars for the next meteor shower

If you missed the Draconid meteor shower on October 8 (thanks, moonlight), you've got another chance soon—the Orionids will peak on the night of October 20-21.

Expect about 20 meteors per hour after midnight if skies are clear; just look toward the constellation Orion for the show.