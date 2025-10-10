NewsBytes Explainer: NASA's high-flying balloon lands in Texas
In early October 2024, a NASA balloon about the size of an SUV made a gentle landing by parachute in a West Texas wheat field, turning some heads.
It had floated roughly 225km from its New Mexico launch site, and those NASA logos were a giveaway—it was no ordinary object.
What is a scientific balloon?
NASA confirmed the balloon carried a scientific instrument designed to study stars, galaxies, and black holes from nearly 37km above Earth.
These high-flying, unmanned balloons are launched regularly, letting scientists collect data above most of our atmosphere—kind of like space science without leaving the planet.
Mark your calendars for the next meteor shower
If you missed the Draconid meteor shower on October 8 (thanks, moonlight), you've got another chance soon—the Orionids will peak on the night of October 20-21.
Expect about 20 meteors per hour after midnight if skies are clear; just look toward the constellation Orion for the show.