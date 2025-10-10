Vision Pro will stream live Los Angeles Lakers games

You'll need visionOS 26 to get in

To jump in, you'll need visionOS 26 on your Vision Pro.

The full schedule of Lakers games in Apple Immersive Video will be revealed later this fall, so stay tuned.

Adding live Lakers games is part of Apple's push to make Vision Pro a go-to spot for cool experiences—it already features things like a Metallica concert, a submarine adventure short film, and highlights from the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.