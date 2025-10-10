Vision Pro will stream live Los Angeles Lakers games
Big news for basketball fans: Apple's Vision Pro headset is set to stream live Los Angeles Lakers games starting early next year.
You'll be able to catch the action with a courtside vibe, using either the NBA app or a new Spectrum SportsNet app.
This is the first time Vision Pro users can watch live sports in the Apple Immersive Video format.
You'll need visionOS 26 to get in
To jump in, you'll need visionOS 26 on your Vision Pro.
The full schedule of Lakers games in Apple Immersive Video will be revealed later this fall, so stay tuned.
Adding live Lakers games is part of Apple's push to make Vision Pro a go-to spot for cool experiences—it already features things like a Metallica concert, a submarine adventure short film, and highlights from the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.