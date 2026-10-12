Next-gen Apple TV could get hands-free Siri and findable remote
What's the story
The new version of Apple TV, set to be announced tomorrow, could come with some major upgrades. The most notable change would be the addition of a built-in microphone in the set-top box and an upgraded remote control with an integrated speaker. These features would allow users to control their Apple TVs using Siri directly, without having to speak into the remote or a connected HomePod device.
Smart home integration
Smart home integration and remote tracking
The rumored built-in mic on the new Apple TV could also double as a basic smart home hub.
This would let users control their smart devices, like thermostats and door locks, without having to search for the remote.
The upgraded remote with an integrated speaker would also help users find it easily if lost by playing an audio alert.
Performance upgrade
New A19 chip and Siri AI
Along with these new features, the next-generation Apple TV is also expected to be powered by an upgraded A19 chip. This will power the new Siri AI.
The device is expected to start shipping on October 30, along with the refreshed HomePod Mini.