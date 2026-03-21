NHAI to deploy AI dashcams on national highways for monitoring
NHAI is putting smart dashcams on patrol vehicles across 40,000km of national highways.
These Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs) cars will now do weekly road checks, spotting issues and keeping an eye on safety using AI.
The move was announced on March 20, 2026.
Each vehicle will be fitted with specialized dashboard cameras
Each vehicle will be fitted with specialized dashboard cameras, picking up over 30 problems (think potholes, faded markings, broken lights) with accuracy to be validated in field deployment.
Data from these cameras goes straight to NHAI's portal for quick repairs and better tracking.
This tech upgrade means faster fixes and smarter maintenance
This tech upgrade means faster fixes and smarter maintenance across the country.
With regular surveys and digital tracking, NHAI hopes to keep roads safer, and maybe save you a bumpy ride or two in the future.