NHS trials AI tech for same-day prostate cancer checks
The UK's NHS is trialing AI tech to make prostate cancer checks much faster—think same-day results and biopsies instead of long waits.
With one in eight men affected and cases still rising, the need for quicker answers is more urgent than ever.
Smart tools like QP-Prostate scan MRI images and flag suspicious spots automatically, giving radiologists an extra edge.
Early trials show these systems can catch about 10% more early-stage cancers, which lines up with the NHS's push for faster, better diagnoses.
AI could seriously cut down waiting times and ease a lot of patient stress.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting described it as a chance to revolutionize prostate cancer care—part of a bigger effort to spot and treat cancers earlier across England.
Prostate cancer isn't slowing down: England saw 58,218 new cases in 2025—a jump of nearly 9% from the previous year (2024).
That's why the NHS is betting on AI as part of its broader plan to get ahead of rising diagnoses.