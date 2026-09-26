Nikon launches Z5IIC full-frame mirrorless in India at ₹139,995

The Z5IIC is Nikon's first full-frame mirrorless with 15 scene modes right on the dial: think portraits, night shots, and more with auto settings.

Its AI autofocus can spot 10 different subjects even in super low light (minus 10 EV), and video gets a boost with 4K at 60 fps plus slow-motion options.

You also get a flip-out touchscreen, five-axis stabilization for steady shots, and plug-and-play streaming or webcam use thanks to UVC and UAC support.

The Nikon Z mount means you've got plenty of lens choices for all your creative ideas.