NIMHANS, IIT Kharagpur and LGBRIMH launch HEADS AI tool
NIMHANS in Bengaluru has teamed up with IIT Kharagpur and LGBRIMH in Tezpur to launch HEADS, a two-year project using AI to catch signs of depression sooner.
Funded by the Wellcome Charitable Foundation, they're building an open-source tool that can analyze clinical interviews, translating and assessing them, to make mental health checks more accessible.
IIT Kharagpur to develop AI model
The study will bring together 4,500 participants (including 4,000 patients) across five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and English.
While NIMHANS and LGBRIMH gather real-world data, IIT Kharagpur is developing the AI model.
The goal is to help even non-specialist health workers spot psychological distress accurately in people's native languages, with bias and safety assessments included.