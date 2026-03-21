You can soon replace Nintendo Switch 2's batteries by yourself
What's the story
Nintendo is gearing up to launch a revised version of its Switch 2 console in the European Union (EU). The new model will feature user-replaceable batteries for both the console and Joy-Cons, according to Nikkei. This move comes as part of Nintendo's effort to comply with upcoming EU regulations mandating easy battery replacement in portable devices by February 2027.
Design change
Nintendo yet to comment
The existing version of the Switch 2 comes with a glued-in battery. However, Nintendo is looking to change this design in order to meet the new EU rules. The company has not yet commented on the report from Nikkei.
Implications
A look at right-to-repair legislation
The move to introduce user-replaceable batteries in the Switch 2 could have a major impact on the console's repairability. This is especially true as phone manufacturers have been making strides toward more repairable devices, possibly due to right-to-repair legislation. With console generations lasting nearly a decade, any efforts by Nintendo to make devices easier to maintain would be welcomed by users looking for long-term solutions, without expensive repairs or replacements.