You can soon replace Nintendo Switch 2's batteries by yourself

The existing version of the Switch 2 comes with a glued-in battery. However, Nintendo is looking to change this design in order to meet the new EU rules. The company has not yet commented on the report from Nikkei.

Implications

A look at right-to-repair legislation

The move to introduce user-replaceable batteries in the Switch 2 could have a major impact on the console's repairability. This is especially true as phone manufacturers have been making strides toward more repairable devices, possibly due to right-to-repair legislation. With console generations lasting nearly a decade, any efforts by Nintendo to make devices easier to maintain would be welcomed by users looking for long-term solutions, without expensive repairs or replacements.