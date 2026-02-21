Niral Networks launches NiralOS EDGE for private 5G edge clouds

NiralOS EDGE uses bare-metal virtualization and live VM migration to keep things running smoothly. It's packed with the latest 5G tech, works with over 20 radio partners, and has an SDN controller for easy management—even across multiple sites. Plus, it's air-gapped, so it runs independently without needing outside connections.

NiralOS EDGE is already in use across multiple industries

If you're into automation or tech that just works without hiccups, this is big: some reports show downtime drops of up to 70% and total cost of ownership reductions of around 30-40% for organizations adopting private 5G and edge solutions.

It's already powering over 60 projects in areas like smart factories, logistics with drones and AGVs, mining, and even AR/VR setups.