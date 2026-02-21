Niral showcases NiralOS EDGE at AI Summit: How it works
What's the story
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bengaluru-based Niral Networks unveiled its latest innovation in cyber-resilient infrastructure: NiralOS. The comprehensive suite aims to integrate high-speed 5G connectivity with localized artificial intelligence (AI). The highlight of their presentation was the next-generation Type-1 hypervisor called NiralOS EDGE, specifically designed for industrial environments. Unlike traditional systems, this new platform promises bare-metal performance with low operational complexity and no vendor lock-in or high latency issues.
Platform potential
Mediated GPU support for high-performance AI workloads
A standout feature of NiralOS EDGE is its mediated GPU support, which lets a single physical GPU be divided into multiple isolated instances. This "slicing" capability allows high-performance AI workloads to run simultaneously on virtual machines without compromising speed or security. The company also introduced the NiralOS Controller at the summit, which uses Software Defined Networking (SDN) and AI for resource orchestration across multiple sites through a "single window" dashboard.
Feature highlights
AI-enhanced features for seamless digital transformation
Niral Networks showcased several AI-enhanced features aimed at automating the "lifecycle" of industrial digital transformation. These include AI-Assisted VM Creation for optimizing resource allocation during virtual machine setup, Predictive Maintenance that anticipates maintenance needs before downtime occurs, and Self-Healing Clusters with built-in high availability to ensure automatic recovery in case of node failure.
Cyber security
Niral Networks's commitment to secure industrial operations
As industrial cyber-attacks grow more sophisticated, Niral Networks emphasized its Air Gapped network architecture. This system keeps critical operations on a closed private 5G network, separated from the public internet by both physical and digital air gaps. The strategy ensures that sensitive industrial data stays safe from external cyber threats. With over 25 partnerships and an integration ecosystem with more than 20 radio partners, Niral Networks is paving the way for India's autonomous future.