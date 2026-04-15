The collection includes rare performances such as Nirvana's 1989 show

Over 10,000 rare concert recordings now available on Internet Archive

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:48 am Apr 15, 202611:48 am

What's the story

Aadam Jacobs, a Chicago-based music enthusiast, has been recording concerts since the 1980s. His massive collection of over 10,000 tapes is now being digitized by volunteers from the Internet Archive. So far, some 2,500 of these recordings have been uploaded to the non-profit digital library's platform. The collection includes rare performances such as Nirvana's 1989 show and previously unknown recordings from iconic bands like Sonic Youth and R.E.M.