NIT Karnataka wraps up 2-day conclave on innovation and entrepreneurship

NIT Karnataka just wrapped up a two-day conclave all about boosting innovation and entrepreneurship across India's top tech institutes.

More than 50 delegates from 30 different NITs (think Deans (Research), Associate Deans, Heads of Startup Incubators and Coordinators of Institute Innovation Councils) came together to swap ideas, visit the Centre for System Design, IDEA Factory, Central Research Facility, SEARCH, and S&T Entrepreneurs's Park, and deliberate on the challenges in their NITs in regard to research translation, product innovation, technology licensing and startup incubation.