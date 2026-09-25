NIT Karnataka wraps up 2-day conclave on innovation and entrepreneurship
NIT Karnataka just wrapped up a two-day conclave all about boosting innovation and entrepreneurship across India's top tech institutes.
More than 50 delegates from 30 different NITs (think Deans (Research), Associate Deans, Heads of Startup Incubators and Coordinators of Institute Innovation Councils) came together to swap ideas, visit the Centre for System Design, IDEA Factory, Central Research Facility, SEARCH, and S&T Entrepreneurs's Park, and deliberate on the challenges in their NITs in regard to research translation, product innovation, technology licensing and startup incubation.
Heera Lal urges inter-NIT teamwork
The event kicked off with leaders urging more teamwork between institutes.
Heera Lal, Deputy Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, applauded the effort and stressed that building a strong culture of innovation is key as AI keeps evolving.
NIT-K's director also highlighted NIT-K's bold and balanced curriculum and said it helps prepare students better for their selection career pathways, including startup incubation, making sure fresh ideas don't just stay on paper but actually make a difference.