NITI Aayog calls for national program on 2D materials

Need to merge semiconductor policies with 2D material research

The report says India needs a 10-year plan to bring together talent, research, and policy for advanced semiconductors and quantum technologies.

While countries like the US, South Korea, and China have already started integrating 2D materials into their next-generation chip and quantum computing roadmaps, India is still mostly in the research phase.

To catch up, NITI Aayog suggests merging semiconductor policies with 2D material research and building strong partnerships at home and abroad—especially as traditional silicon-based tech starts hitting its limits.