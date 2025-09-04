Why is India's 1st lunar mission, PRATUSH, going to Moon's far side Technology Sep 04, 2025

India's Raman Research Institute (RRI) has developed a conceptual mission called PRATUSH, which aims to send a tiny, credit card-sized computer to the far side of the Moon.

Why there? It's super quiet—no Earth radio noise—which is perfect for picking up faint signals from when the very first stars lit up the universe.

By tuning in to these 21-centimeter hydrogen signals, scientists hope to better understand how those early stars shaped everything we see today.