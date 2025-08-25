No fully curved iPhone in 2027, says tipster

What else to expect from the iPhone 20

The iPhone 20 will celebrate two decades since the first iPhone launched back in 2007.

In classic Apple style, they're likely skipping the number 19 and going straight to this anniversary edition—just like they did with the iPhone X at 10 years.

Expect a sleek unibody glass design focused on being lightweight and stylish, marking the first major design change since the angular frames introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

Technical hurdles with display tech are also why we won't see that full curve anytime soon.