No liquid water lake under Mars's south pole: Study

A new study just put the brakes on the idea of a hidden liquid water lake beneath Mars's south pole. Using a new radar technique, scientists found evidence more consistent with rock and dust than with liquid water—contradicting a big 2018 claim.

How did they figure this out? Researchers gave the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter a special spin to scan deep below the surface.

The radar signals came back weak, showing no evidence of liquid, unlike earlier readings that hinted at the presence of liquid water.

What's next for Mars missions? With sharper subsurface images now possible, scientists are turning their attention to Medusae Fossae near the Martian equator—a spot that might hold ice deposits useful for future astronauts in sunnier areas.