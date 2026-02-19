No Metro, cabs, roads blocked, AI summit guests walk kilometers 

Attendees of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi have complained that they faced severe transportation issues on Wednesday, with many finding themselves walking for kilometers before they could find a mode of transportation. Many attendees said that they had to walk for kilometers to find a cab after the event because the entry of vehicles on the roads outside Bharat Mandapam was restricted for VIP movement.

Public outcry 'Road is closed, go for a walk' Canadian national Caleb Friesen, who has lived in India for eight years, took to social media to express his frustration. He wrote on X, "No cabs, no pre-arranged shuttle. 'Road is closed, go for a walk.'" "Imagine how international visitors must have felt. Not to mention differently-abled folks," he wrote. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also shared her cousin's experience. "Has been trying to book a cab since 8pm...Roads blocked. Cops not allowing Cabs. Near by Metro station closed," she wrote.

Traffic disruption Situation was comparatively better on Monday and Tuesday The traffic situation in Delhi worsened on Wednesday with 17 more heads of state arriving. This led to the closure of at least 50 routes for security purposes, causing widespread chaos. "The situation was comparatively better on Monday and Tuesday because only five heads of state had arrived, but with the remaining 17 arriving on Wednesday, we had a far more complicated task at hand," a senior traffic officer told HT on condition of anonymity.

