No Slack recap, but you can check top message senders
What's the story
Unlike Spotify, Slack doesn't offer a "Wrapped" feature to summarize your messaging habits at the end of the year. But don't worry! You can still find out who in your workplace has been the most active communicator on Slack. The process is simple and gives you a clear picture of message activity within your workspace.
Activity breakdown
Understanding Slack's message activity
Slack's message activity doesn't necessarily reflect productivity. The analytics tool won't tell you who overused @here or who should have emailed instead of messaging 19 times. It also can't distinguish between meaningful messages and those that are just existential GIF replies. But it does provide a clear picture of who has been the most active communicator in your company workspace for a given period, including the entire year.
Access guide
How to access message activity on Slack
To access your company's message leaderboard, open the Slack desktop app or browser. Log into your account and open the workspace menu in the top left corner. Click on "Tools," then select "Workspace analytics." If you're unsure of your workspace URL, hover over your organization's name to find it. Once in analytics, go to the Members tab and choose a custom date range for this year before sorting by "Total messages posted."