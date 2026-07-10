Nobel laureate leaves US for China amid Trump's funding cuts

Career milestones

Other awards and companies founded by Yaghi

Yaghi, who was previously associated with the University of California, Berkeley since 2012, is a recipient of last year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He has also been awarded the Wolf Prize and the Albert Einstein World Award of Science. The chemist has founded companies Atoco and WaHa in California but associates told Nature that his move to Tsinghua would not affect their operations.