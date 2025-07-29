Next Article
Nobel winners to talk quantum tech in Karnataka
Karnataka is about to host a big conversation on quantum tech with Nobel Prize winners Duncan Haldane and David Gross on July 30, 2025.
This event sets the stage for the first-ever Quantum India Bengaluru Summit happening right after, on July 31 and August 1.
The state's leaders say it's all part of their push to make Karnataka the "Quantum Capital" of India.
Summit to help state take next step in innovation
The dialogue will bring together top state officials and global experts to talk about boosting quantum research and building better infrastructure in Karnataka.
Already known for innovation, the state now wants to level up by focusing on quantum tech—and hopes this summit will put it firmly on the world map as a leader in this cutting-edge field.