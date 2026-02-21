Nobel-winning chemist's breakthrough could end global water crisis

The system can be scaled up for drought-prone regions too

This MOF tech can make up to 1,000-liter of pure water a day using just sunlight or waste heat—no electricity needed.

It's being targeted at data centers and green hydrogen plants that need lots of clean water, especially with AI driving up demand, and the company plans prototypes and demonstrations.

The company has not publicly specified a timeline for taking orders, and the system could be scaled up for drought-prone regions too.