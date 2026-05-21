Nokia opens Sunnyvale AI networking innovation lab to test networks
Technology
Nokia just launched its AI Networking Innovation Lab in Sunnyvale, California. The goal? To build smarter, faster data center infrastructure that can actually keep up with today's massive AI workloads.
The lab is a hands-on space where Nokia and partners can test and fine-tune next-generation networking technology in real-world conditions, so things like lag and slow data transfers don't hold back the future of AI.
Nokia joins AMD Lenovo Supermicro WEKA
Nokia's teaming up with big names like AMD, Lenovo, Supermicro, and WEKA to create more efficient ways for all those GPUs and storage systems to talk to each other.
Instead of closed-off systems, Nokia wants open standards so everyone can build better AI together.