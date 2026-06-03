Northern Arizona University maps Grand Canyon caves, studying Roaring Springs
Scientists are diving into the hidden cave systems beneath Grand Canyon National Park to figure out how Roaring Springs, basically the lifeline for visitors, wildlife, and local ecosystems, actually works.
With climate getting drier, they're tracking how snowmelt travels through layers of rock underground.
The team from Northern Arizona University has mapped more than 10km of caves in just 45 days using mobile lidar, creating super-detailed 3-D models.
Research aims to prevent water contamination
This research isn't just cool science: it helps prevent contamination risks like wildfire runoff or bacteria getting into the water supply.
Starting in 2026, scientists will use airborne lidar and decades of satellite data to study sinkholes and snowmelt patterns.
Since more than 1 billion people worldwide rely on similar underground systems for water, what they learn here could help communities far beyond the Grand Canyon.