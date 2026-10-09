Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL S.S. Steven R. Nagel undocks Friday

After spending six months in space (it launched April 11), Cygnus XL is heading home packed with several thousand pounds of ISS trash that'll burn up safely in Earth's atmosphere on October 11.

Unlike SpaceX's reusable Dragon capsule, Cygnus XL is single-use and depends on Canadarm2 for docking moves.

NASA astronaut Luke Delaney will be overseeing the departure from aboard the ISS, a reminder of how crucial these supply missions are for keeping science going in orbit.