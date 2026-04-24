Norway plans social media ban for children under 16
What's the story
Norway has announced plans to introduce a bill in parliament by the end of this year, banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. The move comes as part of a wider trend among European countries looking to limit children's access to these platforms. The proposed legislation would make tech companies responsible for verifying users' ages before allowing them onto their platforms.
Legislative intent
'We want a childhood where children get to be children'
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stressed the need for this legislation in a statement. He said, "We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children." He added that play, friendships and everyday life shouldn't be dominated by algorithms and screens. The PM called the proposed law an important step toward protecting children's digital lives.
Application scope
Which apps will be impacted by the proposed ban?
The Norwegian government has not yet specified which social media applications would be impacted by this proposed ban. Australia's similar ban includes Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook, along with TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). The lack of clarity on application scope in Norway's case leaves room for speculation about how far-reaching this legislation could be.