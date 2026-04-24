Norway will introduce a bill in parliament by the end of this year

Norway plans social media ban for children under 16

By Mudit Dube 05:24 pm Apr 24, 202605:24 pm

What's the story

Norway has announced plans to introduce a bill in parliament by the end of this year, banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. The move comes as part of a wider trend among European countries looking to limit children's access to these platforms. The proposed legislation would make tech companies responsible for verifying users' ages before allowing them onto their platforms.