Nothing launches CMF Clip Pro, its first open-ear earbuds
What's the story
Nothing, the tech company known for its innovative gadgets, has launched its first pair of open earbuds under the CMF brand. The new CMF Clip Pro is priced at $99 and comes in three color options: light gray, dark gray, and coral. The design of these earbuds is unique as they sit on the outer ear while allowing ambient sounds to pass through.
Design features
Weigh just 5.9gm each
The CMF Clip Pro earbuds weigh a mere 5.9gm each and are designed to fit any ear shape. They promise comfort even after hours of continuous wear.
The product also boasts an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and light splashes. This makes them ideal for outdoor use, although care should be taken not to drop them in puddles.
Tech specs
CMF Clip Pro features a 10.8mm audio driver
The CMF Clip Pro features a 10.8mm audio driver and supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs for better wireless streaming quality.
The company has also introduced "Ultra Bass Technology," which balances frequencies and distortion to compensate for the natural bass loss in open-ear products.
For calls, four microphones are integrated into the buds to separate your voice from background noise for clearer conversations.
Battery backup
Promises up to 10 hours of continuous playback
The CMF Clip Pro promises up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. When combined with the charging case, you get nearly 33 hours of total playback time.
The product also supports Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connections for seamless switching between two devices.
Additional features include Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support, as well as a Low Latency Mode for gaming.