Nothing dismisses market exit rumors, outlines restructuring plans
What's the story
Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has dismissed claims that the company plans to exit 12 markets due to declining global shipments. Evangelidis called the reports "fake news" and clarified, "We are not shutting down any markets. Inaccurate reports are being circulated." He confirmed that Nothing is undergoing a reorganization process aimed at improving operational efficiency through regional hubs while introducing new growth strategies.
Workforce changes
Layoffs part of reorganization, but 'overblown' claims
Akis Evangelidis acknowledged that Nothing's reorganization has resulted in layoffs but disputed exaggerated reports about their scale.
He stated, "The reported numbers are way overblown."
Evangelidis emphasized the company's commitment to supporting affected employees, saying that decisions that impact people's livelihoods are never taken lightly and that the company is fully committed to supporting them through this process.
Specific details remain undisclosed due to regulatory and consultation requirements.
Product performance
Phone (4b)'s strong market debut amid challenges
Akis Evangelidis refuted claims of poor sales for Nothing's Phone 4B, highlighting its strong market debut.
He revealed that the device sold 29,537 units on its first day, breaking records in its price segment.
Evangelidis dismissed allegations of underwhelming performance and emphasized the phone's success.
The launch comes amid rising component costs that have impacted the midrange phone market globally.
Supply challenges
Rising component costs impact midrange phone market
Nothing faces increasing component costs, particularly in the midrange phone market.
Last month, CEO Carl Pei disclosed that memory costs for the Phone 4A had doubled since its launch earlier this year.
Pei noted that RAM now accounts for half the cost of a new phone.
Due to ongoing shortages, Nothing's budget CMF brand will not release a new phone this year.
These challenges are influencing the company's restructuring efforts.
Strategic shift
Nothing's restructuring as a growth strategy
Akis Evangelidis outlined Nothing's restructuring plans as part of its growth strategy.
He stated the company is consolidating operations into regional hubs to enhance efficiency.
A new "AI-native" business unit is being introduced to support innovation.
Evangelidis emphasized that the restructuring aims to position Nothing for its "next phase of growth" and "shape the next era of personal computing."
These changes reflect the company's focus on long-term development despite current challenges.