Nothing dismisses market exit rumors, outlines restructuring plans

Akis Evangelidis acknowledged that Nothing's reorganization has resulted in layoffs but disputed exaggerated reports about their scale.

He stated, "The reported numbers are way overblown."

Evangelidis emphasized the company's commitment to supporting affected employees, saying that decisions that impact people's livelihoods are never taken lightly and that the company is fully committed to supporting them through this process.

Specific details remain undisclosed due to regulatory and consultation requirements.