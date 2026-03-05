Nothing Headphone (a) debuts with 135-hour battery life

Nothing has officially launched its latest over-ear headphones, the Headphone (a). The new model comes as a more affordable and expressive alternative to the flagship Nothing Headphone 1. The lightweight device features adaptive noise cancellation and customizable controls in line with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic. It is available in Black, White, Pink, and Yellow color options.

Market launch Pricing and availability The Nothing Headphone (a) is priced at £149 in the UK, $199 in the US, and €159 in Europe. Global pre-orders for the device started today on Nothing's official website and select retail partners. Open sales for Black, White, and Pink variants will start from March 13 while a limited-edition Yellow color option will be available from April 6. However, pricing or availability details for India are yet to be announced by Nothing.

Product specifications Adaptive ANC for immersive audio experience Weighing 310g, the Nothing Headphone (a) is designed for long listening sessions with breathable memory foam ear cushions. The company has also added Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to automatically adjust noise cancellation levels according to the environment. For voice calls, a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system is used to isolate the user's voice while minimizing background noise for clearer communication.

Audio enhancements Physical controls integrated into earcups The Nothing Headphone (a) also comes with Static Spatial Audio technology, which promises a surround sound-like experience for enhanced audio playback. The device has physical controls integrated into the earcups including Roller, Paddle, and Button controls for volume adjustment, mode switching, and track navigation with simple gestures. The Button control also supports Channel Hop for quick app/function switching as well as a Camera Shutter trigger to remotely capture photos/videos on a paired smartphone.

