Nothing Headphone (a) debuts with 135-hour battery life
What's the story
Nothing has officially launched its latest over-ear headphones, the Headphone (a). The new model comes as a more affordable and expressive alternative to the flagship Nothing Headphone 1. The lightweight device features adaptive noise cancellation and customizable controls in line with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic. It is available in Black, White, Pink, and Yellow color options.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The Nothing Headphone (a) is priced at £149 in the UK, $199 in the US, and €159 in Europe. Global pre-orders for the device started today on Nothing's official website and select retail partners. Open sales for Black, White, and Pink variants will start from March 13 while a limited-edition Yellow color option will be available from April 6. However, pricing or availability details for India are yet to be announced by Nothing.
Product specifications
Adaptive ANC for immersive audio experience
Weighing 310g, the Nothing Headphone (a) is designed for long listening sessions with breathable memory foam ear cushions. The company has also added Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to automatically adjust noise cancellation levels according to the environment. For voice calls, a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system is used to isolate the user's voice while minimizing background noise for clearer communication.
Audio enhancements
Physical controls integrated into earcups
The Nothing Headphone (a) also comes with Static Spatial Audio technology, which promises a surround sound-like experience for enhanced audio playback. The device has physical controls integrated into the earcups including Roller, Paddle, and Button controls for volume adjustment, mode switching, and track navigation with simple gestures. The Button control also supports Channel Hop for quick app/function switching as well as a Camera Shutter trigger to remotely capture photos/videos on a paired smartphone.
Battery performance
Promises up to 135 hours of playback
The Nothing Headphone (a) promises an impressive battery life of up to 135 hours on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, where five minutes of charge gives up to five hours of playback. The headphones come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Users can customize their audio settings using the Nothing X companion app, adding more personalization options to their listening experience.