Nothing won't launch new flagship this year, confirms Carl Pei
What's the story
Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has confirmed that the company will not be launching a new flagship smartphone this year. The announcement comes as a major shift from the industry norm of annual flagship releases. Pei said that the decision stems from their desire to avoid falling into the trap of releasing a new flagship every year just because it's expected.
Strategic shift
Nothing's strategy for flagship releases
Pei reiterated his commitment to a more thoughtful approach with flagship releases. He said, "We're not just going to churn out a new flagship every year for the sake of it, we want every upgrade to feel significant." The CEO also confirmed that the Phone (3) will continue to be Nothing's top-tier offering in 2026.
Upcoming launch
Mid-range phone (4a) series to debut soon
Despite skipping a flagship launch this year, Nothing isn't going silent. The company is gearing up to launch the mid-range Phone (4a) series. Pei said it will be a major upgrade over the Phone (3a), with improvements across display, camera and performance. He also teased premium materials and some "bold" experimentation with colors for the upcoming model.
Financial health
Nothing's financial status and future plans
In September 2025, Nothing raised $200 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global, bringing its valuation to $1.3 billion. The funds will be used to develop "AI-native" consumer devices such as phones, wearables, and audio products. Pei also revealed plans for a new global headquarters in London and announced that Charlie Smith has joined Nothing as its new chief brand officer.
Growth plans
Retail expansion and software development
Pei announced that Nothing's second official store will open in Bengaluru on February 14. More stores are planned for Tokyo and the US. He also spoke about progress on Nothing OS 4.0 and a new initiative called Essential apps, which lets users create apps/widgets just by describing what they want, without any coding knowledge required.