Nothing Phone (4a) series debuts with periscope zoom cameras

Nothing has unveiled its latest smartphones, the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. The major highlight of both models is their advanced periscope zoom cameras, a feature usually reserved for high-end flagship devices. The new phones retain the brand's signature transparent design but come with improved hardware and durability features.

Design upgrades Both phones retain Nothing's signature transparent design The Phone (4a) Pro is a thin 7.95mm metal unibody with improved durability. It comes with IP65 dust and water resistance, as well as protection against short periods of submersion. The regular Phone (4a) also retains the transparent design but shows off the camera and new Glyph Bar at the top, along with internal parts under a lower glass panel.

Photography focus Impressive camera setup on both models Nothing is emphasizing photography with the new phones. The Phone (4a) Pro packs a Sony LYT700C main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and up to 140x zoom. It also has a Sony ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP front camera. The standard Phone (4a) also packs an impressive camera setup for its price range, including a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Tech enhancements TrueLens Engine 4 for advanced photography features Both phones come with TrueLens Engine 4 for advanced photography features, including Ultra XDR photos and videos. They also have AI tools like Photo Eraser to remove unwanted objects from pictures. The Glyph interface, a key feature of Nothing, has been updated with the Phone (4a) getting a Glyph Bar with multiple mini-LEDs.

Performance specs Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC powers the Pro model The Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, offering up to 27% faster CPU performance and 30% better graphics than previous models. It also has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 3.1 storage for faster app launches and smoother multitasking. The standard Phone (4a) runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which offers about a seven percent boost in CPU and graphics performance while improving power efficiency by 10 percent.