Nothing Phone 4b specs, design leak before July 7 launch
The Nothing Phone 4b, dropping July 7, just had its specs and look leaked online. It's part of the new "b" series, sitting below the Phone 4a lineup.
The scoop comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, following some official teasers from Carl Pei's team.
Phone 4b expected with 6.7-inch AMOLED
The Phone 4b is expected to feature a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and up to 8GB of RAM on Nothing OS.
For photos, there's a dual camera setup with a standout main sensor around 50MP.
Design-wise, Nothing is switching things up: a new horizontal Glyph Bar under the cameras will handle notifications and charging alerts while keeping that signature transparent vibe.
Look out for multiple storage options and color choices (including a teased light blue).