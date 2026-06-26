Nothing Phone 4b specs, design leak before July 7 launch

Phone 4b expected with 6.7-inch AMOLED

The Phone 4b is expected to feature a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and up to 8GB of RAM on Nothing OS.

For photos, there's a dual camera setup with a standout main sensor around 50MP.

Design-wise, Nothing is switching things up: a new horizontal Glyph Bar under the cameras will handle notifications and charging alerts while keeping that signature transparent vibe.

Look out for multiple storage options and color choices (including a teased light blue).