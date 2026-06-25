Nothing reveals Phone (4b) design ahead of July 7 launch

Design details

Phone (4b) flaunts Glyph Bar light strip

The Phone (4b) brings together the unibody design of the Phone (4a) Pro and the Glyph Bar light strip from the standard Phone (4a). However, unlike its predecessor, which had a transparent back panel with visible internal elements throughout, the Phone (4b) looks more like the Pro model. Its internals are only visible in the dual-lens rear camera island while the rest of the back remains opaque.