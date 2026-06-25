Nothing reveals Phone (4b) design ahead of July 7 launch
What's the story
Nothing has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming budget smartphone, the Phone (4b). The device will be launched on July 7 as part of a new series aimed at making the brand's smartphone experience more affordable. The company shared an official image of the Phone (4b) in a blue colorway, confirming its launch date.
Design details
Phone (4b) flaunts Glyph Bar light strip
The Phone (4b) brings together the unibody design of the Phone (4a) Pro and the Glyph Bar light strip from the standard Phone (4a). However, unlike its predecessor, which had a transparent back panel with visible internal elements throughout, the Phone (4b) looks more like the Pro model. Its internals are only visible in the dual-lens rear camera island while the rest of the back remains opaque.
Market strategy
Phone (4b) likely to be priced below Phone (4a)
The Phone (4b) will be launched just after Nothing canceled plans for a CMF Phone 2 Pro successor due to rising storage and RAM prices. The new device is likely to be positioned below the Phone (4a) duo as a more affordable option. However, official details about pricing, specifications, or availability are yet to be revealed by the company.