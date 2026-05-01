NSA tests Anthropic Mythos AI to find bugs, bolster defenses

Mythos access restricted to trusted groups

Mythos isn't open for everyone; only a handful of trusted groups can use it to prevent misuse.

The NSA is checking if it actually works better than current tools, but the US government is still cautious about letting it spread, worried that such advanced AI could be misused or even weaponized.

The Pentagon also sees some supply chain risks, so the future of Mythos in government cybersecurity depends on how these tests play out.