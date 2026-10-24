Nuclear power usage could triple by 2060, says IAEA
What's the story
Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has predicted that nuclear power usage could more than triple by 2060. The prediction was made during the IAEA's annual report to the United Nations General Assembly. Grossi said this surge in nuclear energy use will be driven by rising electricity demands, particularly from AI-powered data centers and tech companies seeking reliable, carbon-free power.
Energy security
Nuclear energy's role in global energy security
Grossi emphasized the growing importance of nuclear energy in enhancing global energy security.
He compared its safety to solar power, calling it "safer than every other option."
He noted that in 2025, over 400 reactors across more than 30 countries contributed to 10% of the world's electricity and a quarter of its low-carbon electricity.
Capacity growth
Shift in nuclear capacity projections
The IAEA director-general also highlighted that over 60 new reactors are currently under construction. He said, "The projections for future nuclear capacity have shifted dramatically upward." This is an indication of the global shift toward embracing nuclear energy as a viable and sustainable power source.
Global concerns
Concerns over nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea
Along with the rise of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, Grossi also addressed the nuclear programs in Iran as well as North Korea.
He warned of "unprecedented threats to nuclear safety" from the Ukraine war and also expressed concern over reports that some unnamed countries are considering acquiring nuclear weapons.