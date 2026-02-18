NVIDIA and Meta's massive AI partnership explained

Meta and NVIDIA just announced a major partnership to boost Meta's AI data centers. Over a multiyear period, millions of NVIDIA's latest chips—including Blackwell and Rubin GPUs—will be rolled out across Meta's systems; Meta also confirmed a large-scale deployment of NVIDIA Grace CPUs, while NVIDIA's Vera CPUs are described as a next-generation option that could see large-scale deployment in 2027. It's the first time "Grace-only" tech is going live at this scale.

They're also linking up networking systems The two companies are joining forces on more than just hardware—they're linking up NVIDIA's Spectrum-X networking with Meta's own switching system for super-fast, low-latency connections.

Their engineers will also work side by side to fine-tune AI models so they run better across all this new tech.

This deal is a big win for both companies NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang pointed out how huge Meta's user base is, while Mark Zuckerberg shared his goal of bringing "personal superintelligence to everyone in the world."

This deal helps Meta keep its data centers stocked with cutting-edge gear—even during global chip shortages—and shows off NVIDIA as a leader in the AI world.