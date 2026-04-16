US-China dialogue on AI safety crucial: NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has called for a dialogue between the US and China on artificial intelligence (AI) safety, especially in light of Anthropic's Mythos model. He believes that open communication is vital for responsible AI development amid rising trade tensions. Huang also thinks that this could help researchers from both countries agree on safe uses of powerful technology.
Trade impact
Huang calls for less strict export restrictions
Huang has been advocating for less strict export restrictions, so NVIDIA can sell some chips to China. However, he thinks these limits haven't really slowed down China's progress in AI tech. He said, "They have so much energy. They have data centers that are sitting completely empty, fully powered," emphasizing China's capacity to ramp up its computing power with less advanced chips and its vast energy reserves.
Strategic move
NVIDIA's $10 billion investment in Anthropic
NVIDIA is investing $10 billion in Anthropic, the company behind Mythos. However, Huang hinted this could be their last major investment there. He also noted that China's chip production capacity is among the largest in the world. This strategic move by NVIDIA highlights its commitment to advancing AI technology while navigating complex international trade dynamics.