NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang outlines 5 layer cake powering AI

NVIDIA invests to speed AI adoption

Huang shared that NVIDIA isn't just making chips: it's investing across all five layers to help speed up global AI adoption.

That means building better power systems for data centers (energy), designing advanced hardware and networking tech, creating infrastructure for cloud providers, and developing smarter "agentic" AI models that can reason and act on their own.

At the top layer? Real-world uses like healthcare and retail.

After another strong earnings report this week, NVIDIA's influence on the future of tech feels bigger than ever.