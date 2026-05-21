NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang outlines 5 layer cake powering AI
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just broke down what's really driving AI right now, and it's not just about fast chips.
In a recent interview, he said NVIDIA is helping build a whole new industry, explaining that it actually runs on five layers: energy, hardware, infrastructure, AI models, and real-world applications.
He summed it up as a "five layer cake," showing how each part stacks up to make modern AI possible.
NVIDIA invests to speed AI adoption
Huang shared that NVIDIA isn't just making chips: it's investing across all five layers to help speed up global AI adoption.
That means building better power systems for data centers (energy), designing advanced hardware and networking tech, creating infrastructure for cloud providers, and developing smarter "agentic" AI models that can reason and act on their own.
At the top layer? Real-world uses like healthcare and retail.
After another strong earnings report this week, NVIDIA's influence on the future of tech feels bigger than ever.