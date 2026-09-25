NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI changes what we learn
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks AI is changing what we actually need to learn.
On The Ezra Klein Show, Ezra Klein pointed out a study where students relying on AI lost some math and critical thinking skills, but Huang questioned whether those abilities are still as useful now that tech can handle so much for us.
NVIDIA CEO Huang favors systems thinking
Huang shared that even he doesn't remember things like his own phone number or address anymore. AI will do it for him.
He believes the time saved could be better spent learning how to think about systems and solve bigger problems.