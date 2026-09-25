NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang warns AI companies could face liabilities
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is urging AI companies to take safety seriously, warning that if their tech causes harm, they could face incredible liabilities.
He told The New York Times that developers shouldn't release AI unless they're sure it's safe, reflecting growing worries about what can go wrong with powerful AI systems.
Huang favors company self regulation
Despite NVIDIA's big role in the AI world (including working with OpenAI), Huang isn't a fan of government stepping in.
He believes tech companies themselves need to keep things under control and be accountable.
As he put it: "But if they believe they're out of control, then the right answer is: don't ship products until they're in control."