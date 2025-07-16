Next Article
NVIDIA CEO praises Chinese AI as "World class"
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just called AI models from China's Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent "world-class" during a Beijing expo.
This shoutout comes as NVIDIA restarts sales of its H20 AI chips in China—even with ongoing US export restrictions in the mix.
NVIDIA's China strategy and AI chip demand
Huang's trip highlights how NVIDIA is staying connected with China while navigating tricky US-China tech tensions.
After recently meeting Donald Trump, Huang is now working on new GPUs that fit US rules but still meet Chinese demand.
Meanwhile, big names like Tencent are eyeing those H20 chips for their own AI projects—though ByteDance says they're not applying just yet.