NVIDIA CEO says students should learn how to talk to AI
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says if he were a student today, he'd focus less on just learning code and more on how to "talk" to AI.
He called this skill an "artistry," and he explained that asking the right questions and refining your prompts is what really unlocks AI's power.
Huang's thoughts on AI communication
Huang believes being fluent in communicating with AI will soon be essential at work—think medicine, law, engineering, and beyond.
He warned that vague or sloppy prompts only get you boring results.
As industries shift toward using tools like generative AI and digital twins, knowing how to collaborate with these systems could set you apart.
Coding vs. AI communication
Huang's message? Coding still matters, but learning how to guide and shape conversations with AI is fast becoming just as important for anyone entering the workforce.