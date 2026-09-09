NVIDIA confirms DLSS 5 for GeForce RTX 40 series cards
Technology
Recent reports indicate NVIDIA has confirmed that DLSS 5, its latest AI-powered upscaling technology, is about to land on GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs.
Previously expected for the GeForce RTX 50 Series and future RTX series graphics cards, DLSS 5 brings sharper visuals, better lighting and shadows, and smoother frame rates, making games look and feel a lot more realistic.
NBA 2K27 debuts DLSS 5
DLSS 5 can deliver up to five times the performance of older versions by focusing on real-time lighting and material details.
NBA 2K27 is the first game to use it, but with support expanding to RTX 40-series cards soon, many more gamers will get these upgrades without needing new hardware.