NVIDIA's cloud gaming service launches in India on April 16
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced the launch of its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, in India. The highly-anticipated launch comes after a 15-month wait since the company's initial announcement in January 2025. The service will be available from April 16, but only in beta. Users who signed up on NVIDIA India's GeForce Now microsite will get early access to the service.
Service details
What is GeForce Now?
GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that allows users to play their own games on any device. All you need to do is link your game storefronts like Steam, Xbox, Epic Games, GOG, Ubisoft, etc., and stream games via a web browser. The service will be identical to those in the US and UK with NVIDIA operating its own servers in India.
Performance tiers
Pricing and availability
NVIDIA is bringing Blackwell-powered RTX 5080 servers to India, which can handle up to 4K at 120fps on the Ultimate tier. There is also a free tier and a Performance tier for those who want a middle ground. However, the pricing details for these tiers are yet to be announced by NVIDIA.