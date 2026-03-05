NVIDIA halts production of AI chips for China: Here's why

The shift in focus to Vera Rubin hardware comes as US trade regulations have delayed shipments of H200 chips to China. Despite receiving approval from the Trump administration in January, no H200 chips have been delivered due to regulatory hurdles. This suggests that NVIDIA is prioritizing next-gen technology while navigating complex global rules and restrictions on chip exports.

Strategic move

Strategic shift in response to regulatory challenges

