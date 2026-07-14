NVIDIA launches GeForce NOW in India at ₹999/month

NVIDIA has launched two monthly membership tiers for Indian users: the Performance plan at ₹999 per month and the Ultimate plan at ₹1,999 per month.

For those not ready for a long-term commitment, day passes are available at ₹399 for the Performance tier and ₹799 for the Ultimate tier.

Beta users who bought an Early Pass will get a one-time 20% discount on their first three months of a recurring membership after their current pass expires.