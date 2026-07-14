NVIDIA launches GeForce NOW in India at ₹999/month
What's the story
NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, has officially launched in India. The platform lets gamers play PC games directly from NVIDIA's cloud servers without needing high-end gaming hardware. It works on a variety of devices such as Windows laptops, Macs, smartphones, smart TVs, and handheld consoles. The service will be available to all users starting July 15.
Cost details
Membership options and pricing
NVIDIA has launched two monthly membership tiers for Indian users: the Performance plan at ₹999 per month and the Ultimate plan at ₹1,999 per month.
For those not ready for a long-term commitment, day passes are available at ₹399 for the Performance tier and ₹799 for the Ultimate tier.
Beta users who bought an Early Pass will get a one-time 20% discount on their first three months of a recurring membership after their current pass expires.
Gaming capabilities
GeForce NOW offers over 5,000 titles
GeForce NOW in India runs on NVIDIA's Blackwell RTX-based GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPOD infrastructure.
Ultimate subscribers can enjoy features like DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, up to 5K resolution streaming at 120fps, and NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency.
The platform also supports over 5,000 titles from digital storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Battle.net GOG, and Gaijin.
Storage features
Additional storage and UPI payments introduced
Performance and Ultimate members of GeForce NOW get 100GB of cloud storage for Install-to-Play titles.
Additional persistent cloud storage can be purchased separately at ₹299 per month for 200GB, ₹499 per month for 500GB, and ₹799 per month for 1TB.
NVIDIA has also integrated UPI payments into its platform to make it easier for Indian users to buy memberships and day passes.