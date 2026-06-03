NVIDIA, Microsoft unveil RTX Spark ARM PCs for local AI
Technology
NVIDIA and Microsoft just introduced RTX Spark, a new line of ARM-based PCs made to run AI agents right on your device, no cloud needed.
This comes after Microsoft and Qualcomm's earlier Copilot+ PCs didn't really catch on in 2024.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang summed it up nicely: "Humans rent cores... but agents, they want to use the CPU to get the job done."
Surface Laptop Ultra starts at $2,900
Microsoft also revealed the Surface Laptop Ultra, built with NVIDIA's help. It packs a 15-inch mini-LED screen, is easier to repair, and targets a different customer segment, with prices starting at $2,900.
Both launches aim to fix old ARM PC issues like compatibility hiccups, making these devices more appealing for anyone excited about local AI tech.