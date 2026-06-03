NVIDIA, Microsoft unveil RTX Spark ARM PCs for local AI Technology Jun 03, 2026

NVIDIA and Microsoft just introduced RTX Spark, a new line of ARM-based PCs made to run AI agents right on your device, no cloud needed.

This comes after Microsoft and Qualcomm's earlier Copilot+ PCs didn't really catch on in 2024.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang summed it up nicely: "Humans rent cores... but agents, they want to use the CPU to get the job done."