NVIDIA, Microsoft unveil RTX Spark for local PC AI
Technology
NVIDIA just unveiled its RTX Spark chip at Computex, teaming up with Microsoft to create a "superchip" that blends GPU and CPU power.
The big idea? letting PCs handle more AI tasks locally, reducing reliance on the cloud.
NVIDIA $200bn cash fuels chip competition
This could shake up a market long ruled by Intel and AMD, since NVIDIA is now aiming directly at everyday computers.
With its expected free cash flow of roughly $200bn this year, and backing from brands like HP, Lenovo, and Acer, NVIDIA's move is likely to spark even more competition as rivals race to build their own AI-focused chips.