NVIDIA pushes back as Google's AI chips grab headlines
NVIDIA is standing its ground as the top player in AI chips, after reports suggested that Meta may explore a deal to use Google's TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) instead.
That news knocked NVIDIA's stock down 3%, but the company pointed out its GPUs can run every major AI model across a wide range of environments, while Google's TPUs are built for more specific jobs.
Why this matters: Market power and tech partnerships
NVIDIA isn't just talking—they're leading with their Blackwell chip architecture, which is all about faster memory and better energy efficiency.
With an expected 86% share of the AI GPU market and major partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and even Google (yep, Gemini runs on NVIDIA too), they're everywhere AI is happening.
Even as AMD and Intel try to catch up, NVIDIA says it's still "a generation ahead" in the race to build the future of artificial intelligence.