NVIDIA pushes back as Google's AI chips grab headlines

Why this matters: Market power and tech partnerships

NVIDIA isn't just talking—they're leading with their Blackwell chip architecture, which is all about faster memory and better energy efficiency.

With an expected 86% share of the AI GPU market and major partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and even Google (yep, Gemini runs on NVIDIA too), they're everywhere AI is happening.

Even as AMD and Intel try to catch up, NVIDIA says it's still "a generation ahead" in the race to build the future of artificial intelligence.